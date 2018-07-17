(CBS) -- If you're looking for a job that pays well, you might want to consider being an NFL owner, because the league's 32 teams pulled in some serious money in 2017.

According to financial information released by the Packers on Monday, the NFLdistributed more than $8 billion in national revenue that was split among the league's 32 teams. The $8.1 billion in revenue meant that each team received roughly $255 million from the league. According to Bloomberg, the $8.1 billion was a revenue-record for the NFL and a total that was slightly up from the league's revenue total of $7.8 billion in 2016.

The league was able to hit a record number this year due in large part to the fact that the price for the Thursday Night Football package increased substantially. The bulk of the NFL's national revenue comes from the league's TV deals, but other forms of revenue are also included in the calculations.

Although the national anthem issue seemed to be a never-ending controversy for the NFL in 2017, Packers president Mark Murphy said the issue didn't do anything to hurt the financial health of the league this year, according to ESPN.com.

