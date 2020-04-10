Chiefs-Patriots matchup moves to Monday night on CBS

The league has also pushed Monday night's Falcons-Packers matchup to 7:50 p.m. CT

HOUSTON — NFL officials announced new times Sunday for several Week 4 games that were postponed after players tested positive for coronavirus.

The New England Patriots- Kansas City Chiefs game, which was set to air Sunday, will be played Monday, Oct. 5 at 6:05 p.m. CT on CBS.

Editor's Note: The above video is about Cam Newton reportedly testing positive for coronavirus. It aired Oct. 3, 2020.

The league confirmed all COVID-19 tests for players and personnel on both teams came back negative. According to a release, the NFL and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams.