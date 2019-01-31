ATLANTA — Everyone’s here for a ring, but it’s a jacket which had Wade Phillips trending.

A photo and video posted by the Los Angeles Rams of Phillips wearing his late father Bum’s sheepskin jacket on the way to Super Bowl 53 went viral.

Wade says his father’s wife in Goliad sent the jacket to Los Angeles for the Rams’ defensive coordinator to wear and honor his Dad’s memory.

“I thought it was dope," said defensive end Michael Brockers, a Houston native.

Phillips is now in his 49th season of coaching.