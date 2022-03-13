Tom Brady says he is returning to the NFL for 23rd season

The G.O.A.T. tweeted he had "unfinished business."

TAMPA, Fla — Tom Brady is coming back, so he says.

Brady tweeted Sunday that he realized his "place is still on the field and not in the stands."

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1. And less than two months later, he's ready to take his position back.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady said in his tweet.

