Report: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski could soon reunite in Tampa Bay

Brady and Gronkowski played together for the New England Patriots.
Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after he was hit by Jacksonville Jaguars strong safety Barry Church during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game.

TAMPA, Fla — Could legendary quarterback Tom Brady and retired tight end Rob Gronkowski be reunited in Tampa? There is a very real possibility of that happening.

Citing league sources, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for Gronkowski. In fact, Schefter says -- pending a physical -- it's going to happen.

"Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN," Schefter tweeted.

Gronkowski still has a year and $10 million remaining on his contract.

Ian Rapoport, a national insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, is also reporting that "Gronk" has told New England that he's interested in playing football again. Ian Rapoport says Gronk had suggested he'd want to play with the Bucs and Brady.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

