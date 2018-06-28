The Titans own the rights to the Houston Oilers franchise. They could wear Oilers jerseys versus the Texans. We know this. What if they did?

Texans Radio Network sideline reporter John Harris, who grew up in Houston and remembers vividly the Oilers, kicked around the idea with “The Triple Threat” Tuesday on Sports Radio 610.

“I’d be ready to fight,” Harris said. “I’ve walked into Nissan Stadium, and the first time I went there was in 2014, and I walked in, as I walked in, I look up on the wall in the far reaches of the stadium on the upper deck. They’ve got all the names. They’ve got Elvin Bethea, Warren Moon, Earl Campbell, and I’m like, ‘You frauds! They never played in Nashville.'”

The sentiment is identical to what legendary NFL quarterback Johnny Unitas felt about the Colts moving to Indianapolis. The three-time NFL champion cut off all ties with the organization following Jim Irsay’s move of the franchise in 1984. His reasoning was clear: he never played football for Indianapolis; he played for Baltimore. It is for this reason the Ravens have his name in their Ring of Honor despite the franchise being founded in 1996, more than 25 years after he played in the NFL.

Interestingly, the Ravens were once the Cleveland Browns until Art Modell moved the franchise in 1996 to Baltimore. However, there is a reason the Ravens don’t ever consider wearing Browns throwback jerseys. Unlike the Oilers situation, Modell left the team records in Cleveland for a future NFL club. Oilers founder Bud Adams would not relinquish the team records and incorporated them as a part of the Titans franchise in 1999.

The rivalry between the Titans and Texans may never go away, particularly in the age of social media.

“I follow every NFL team [on Twitter],” Harris said. “So, every Sunday it’s interesting to see what teams tweet what. Well, the buzz after this past game with Tennessee, the one they won 24-13. We know what happened. It was that last touchdown to put them up by 11. Anyway, they wrote on their Twitter page, ‘Y’all come back now, you hear?'”

The tweet incensed Harris.

“I was like, ‘Really? You’re going to say that when we don’t have Watt, Watson, Mercilus. Okay. You’re about to get yours next year. Be ready for that.'”

What adds even more fuel to the fire is new Titans coach Mike Vrabel was the defensive coordinator for Houston last season, and spent 2014-16 as the team’s linebackers coach. Not only does he know new/old defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel’s scheme well, but he also knows the tendencies of coach Bill O’Brien. And so do they for Vrabel.

Houston travels to Tennessee in Week 2 and hosts the Titans in 12. The games will be hard fought, regardless of what jerseys Tennessee wears.

