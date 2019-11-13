HOUSTON — Houston will play Tampa Bay on Dec. 21 at noon. The game will be on NFL Network followed by Buffalo at New England at 3:30 p.m., and the tripleheader will be capped by the Los Angeles Rams visiting San Francisco at 7:15 p.m.

The NFL had left the dates for some games for Week 16 undetermined.

On Dec. 22, Detroit now is scheduled to visit Denver with Oakland's game at the Chargers both set for 3:05 p.m. kickoffs.

The NFL has flexed the Green Bay Packers' trip to San Francisco to prime time on Nov. 24 along with announcing kickoff times for a handful of Week 16 games.

With Tuesday's announcement, the Packers (8-2) and 49ers (8-1) replace Seattle at Philadelphia, which now will kick off at noon on Nov. 24. Carolina at New Orleans moves from FOX to CBS, while Miami at Cleveland switches from CBS to Fox with kickoff times unchanged for both games.

RELATED: Texans players surprise veteran with Carnival cruise, game tickets

RELATED: JJ Watt's new shoes are in honor of his late grandfather, proceeds will go to Honor Flight Network