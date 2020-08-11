Watch J.J. Watt record his 100th career sack

Watt's 100th career sack came in the fourth quarter Sunday against Jacksonville, making him the 35th player to ever reach that milestone.

HOUSTON — It was another milestone in the sure-fire Hall of Fame career of J.J. Watt. In the fourth quarter of the Texans' game against Jacksonville Sunday, Houston's star defensive lineman recorded his 100th career sack, becoming only the 35th player in league history to reach that mark.

Watt took down Jags' quarterback Jake Luton for the milestone sack in Houston's 27-25 win over the Jags in Jacksonville. It was the Texans' second win of the season. Both wins were over the Jaguars.

Here is J.J. Watt's 100th career sack.

Watt is the fourth fastest player in NFL history to reach 100 sacks. He has done it in 120 career games. The only players to reach the milestone faster are DeMarcus Ware, Reggie White and Bruce Smith. He's also the first player in NFL history with 100 sacks and multiple 20-sack seasons.

With that sack, #Texans DE @JJWatt has become the 35th player in NFL history to total 100.0 career sacks and the first in franchise history to do so. pic.twitter.com/jjjocbO9EW — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 8, 2020

100th Sack!!!!! You are incredible @JJWatt So proud of you💙 — Kealia Ohai Watt (@KealiaOhai) November 8, 2020

Of course when Watt was asked to give a speech following the game in the locker room, he talked how football is the "ultimate team game" and thanked his teammates.