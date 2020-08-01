HOUSTON — When the Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday, fans will get to see a match-up between two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, off a come-from-behind overtime victory to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, faces Chiefs QB and native Texan Patrick Mahomes.

The star quarterbacks were both drafted in 2017: Mahomes at No. 10 overall and Watson at No. 12. They’re both 24 years old and only three days apart: Watson was born Sept. 14, 1995, and Mahomes on Sept. 17, 1995.

The similarities between the two are even showcased in their stats:

Career yards

Mahomes: 9,412

Watson: 9,716

Career touchdowns

Mahomes: 76

Watson: 71

Career interceptions

Mahomes: 18

Watson: 29

Regular season record

Mahomes: 24-7

Watson: 24-14

One difference between the two, however, is the number of sacks they’ve endured over their career. Mahomes has been sacked 45 times for a loss of 313 yards. Watson? 125 times sacked for a loss of 757 yards. The Texans have allowed 49 sacks in the 2019 regular season while the Chiefs have allowed 25.

Watson and Mahomes are 1-1 in career postseason games. They faced each other earlier this season with Houston securing the victory 31-24 on Oct. 13. Mahomes was 19 of 35 for 263 yards. Watson was 30 of 42 for 280 yards.

Sunday marks the first time the QBs have faced one another in the postseason, a match-up set to be one for the history books.

RELATED COVERAGE

TEXANS ADVANCE! Houston outlasts Buffalo 22-19 in OT of AFC Wild Card match-up

How you can win a trip to see the Texans game against the Chiefs Sunday

Watch Deshaun Watson's unbelievable overtime escape that set up the game-winning kick

Texans tailgaters celebrate big win vs. Bills outside NRG Stadium