HOUSTON — Instilling sports fandom starts at a young age, and Houston Texans fan Olivia Mendoza is proof.

Dad Salvador Mendoza shared an adorable video of 2-year-old Olivia with her mom, Carmen Reyna. The video shows Reyna barely getting a Dallas Cowboys hat on Olivia’s head before the toddler promptly takes it off and throws it behind her. Reyna then puts a Houston Texans hat on Olivia who gives a big smile and flashes a Texans hand sign.

The video has been viewed and shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Mendoza said Reyna, Olivia and her older brother are Texans fans and have been since the team’s inaugural season in 2002. Olivia may be the youngest, but she’s old enough to know how to represent H-Town!

