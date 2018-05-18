Anyone who works from home and has to telecommute or do meetings remotely knows the perils of interruptions. Tyrann Mathieu is no exception.

The Houston Texans safety was filming an interview for the NFL 100, but his kids decided to let their presence be known. Mathieu had to play dad before getting back to the questions,

The dad moment is a nice reminder that our NFL heroes have everyday problems we all can relate with, and that parenting challenges don’t go away for professional athletes. Mathieu handled it deftly.

