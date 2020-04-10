x
Texans trail Vikings, 17-6, at halftime

Both Houston and Minnesota are looking for their first win of the season
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) celebrates a fumble recovery during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — For the first time this season, the Houston Texans are playing in front of fans at NRG Stadium and they'll need that fan support if they hope to win their first game of the season. They're facing the Minnesota Vikings, who are also winless on the season.

Below are highlights from the game.

First quarter

The Vikings got on the board first with this Dalvin Cook touchdown run from five yards out.

They would add a field goal to go up by 10 before the quarter was over.

Second quarter

The Texans got on the board when Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed a 50-yard field goal.

Cook extended the Vikings' lead to 17-3 win this run to paydirt.

Houston would add another Fairbairn field goal to close the gap to 17-6 just before halftime.

