UPDATE: Texans DeAndre Hopkins tweeted Thursday morning, "Y’all know I can care less about social media , but ya boi is SINGLE!!🤷‍♂️"

Y’all know I can care less about social media , but ya boi is SINGLE!!🤷‍♂️ — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) August 9, 2018

Late Wednesday, Iggy Azalea tweeted that she's single as well.

I’m single. 🤷‍♀️😊 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

Iggy Azalea's days of playing the field are done because she has a new man in her life.

The “Fancy” rapper confirmed she is dating Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, two years after calling off her engagement to NBA player Nick Young.

“Yea, we’re in a relationship,” Azalea confirmed on Miami’s Y100 radio station while playing “True or False.” During the game, the host asked if she prefers the Miami Dolphins or the Houston Texans, although we think it’s clear which team Azalea chose.

The newly-minted couple flamed dating rumors the past week after Hopkins captioned a picture of himself, “My Aussies call me legend.” Azalea, an Australian native, replied to the NFL star, “I could think of a few other things to call you.”

In 2016, Azalea broke off her engagement to Young after finding evidence that he cheated on her via security footage from their home. Infidelity rumors dogged the couple since a video emerged showing D'Angelo Russell, Young's teammate at the time, alluding to Young's infidelity.

