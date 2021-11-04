x
Texans

Tyrod Taylor to start at QB for Texans against Dolphins on Sunday

The Texans have struggled with rookie Davis Mills under center and have lost seven games in a row.
Credit: AP
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

HOUSTON — Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start for the Houston Texans when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after missing the past six games with a hamstring injury. 

The Texans have struggled with rookie Davis Mills under center and have lost seven games in a row. It’s their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

So far this season, Mills is 140 of 209 for 1,357 yards. He’s thrown 7 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions.

Taylor has started two games -- an opening-day win against Jacksonville at NRG Stadium and a week 2 road loss against Cleveland. That Cleveland game is the one Taylor was injured in. Houston had the lead at halftime, but lost, 31-21. 

On Tuesday, the NFL trade deadline passed without the Texans moving quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson remains on the roster and has not played down for the Texans this season after demanding a trade in January.

RELATED: Miami Dolphins decide to pass on Deshaun Watson trade with Houston Texans

