Tyrod Taylor to start at QB for Texans against Dolphins on Sunday

HOUSTON — Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start for the Houston Texans when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after missing the past six games with a hamstring injury.

The Texans have struggled with rookie Davis Mills under center and have lost seven games in a row. It’s their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

So far this season, Mills is 140 of 209 for 1,357 yards. He’s thrown 7 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions.

Taylor has started two games -- an opening-day win against Jacksonville at NRG Stadium and a week 2 road loss against Cleveland. That Cleveland game is the one Taylor was injured in. Houston had the lead at halftime, but lost, 31-21.

On Tuesday, the NFL trade deadline passed without the Texans moving quarterback Deshaun Watson.