AP: Texans, Tunsil agree to $66 million deal

Tunsil, who was named to his first Pro Bowl last season, agreed to a 3-year deal with the team.

HOUSTON — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Houston Texans have agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract extension with left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Tunsil had one year left on his current contract that will pay him more than $10 million this season.

Tunsil is 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds. He was named to his first Pro Bowl last season.