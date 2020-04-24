x
AP: Texans, Tunsil agree to $66 million deal

Tunsil, who was named to his first Pro Bowl last season, agreed to a 3-year deal with the team.

HOUSTON — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Houston Texans have agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract extension with left tackle Laremy Tunsil. 

Tunsil had one year left on his current contract that will pay him more than $10 million this season. 

Tunsil is 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds. He was named to his first Pro Bowl last season. 

The Texans acquired Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with Miami in August.

