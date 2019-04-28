HOUSTON — The NFL Draft is over but one never forgets that moment when your name is called.

That's according to Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus, who's hosting a special event next week with his teammates benefiting Mercilus' foundation. Mercilus joined KHOU 11's Jason Bristol for another go-round of 'The Drive.'

'Cocktails 4 A Cause' is Thursday, May 2, at Poitín Bar & Kitchen. Mercilus says proceeds will be used for his 'Returning 2 Learning' back-to-school program.

Tickets are available here.

