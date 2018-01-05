Texas Tech Red Raiders connections may have led to the Houston Texans selecting receiver Keke Coutee in the fourth round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

Offensive/special teams assistant Wes Welker, an alumnus of Texas Tech, may have contributed to bringing the Lufkin, Texas, native.

“Naturally, Wes is a graduate of Texas Tech and played football there,” said general manager Brian Gaine in his post-draft press conference. “But he and both [receiver coach] John Perry spent a lot of time evaluating Keke Coutee, as well as Coach [Brad] Seely for special teams.”

What really stood out in the Texans’ evaluation was Coutee’s athleticism, speed, and explosiveness. According to Gaine, the Texans believed Coutee could add a “complementary dimension to our offense” in the form of a quick inside receiving threat.

Said Gaine: “The other part of that that we feel confident about is the addition of Jordan Akins paired with Keke Coutee, that we feel from a nickel offense standpoint, having a pass-catch tight end, upgrading the offense in that regard and then doing that with another slot receiver who we think has a chance to be a returner, that we have upgraded what I would call the inside passing game.”

Coutee sees himself as the slot receiver that fits Houston’s needs, and is ready to earn a spot on the offense.

“I really want to compete for a job, most importantly,” said Coutee. “The Texans really need a slot [receiver]. I feel like they got one of the better slots in the draft and if I have to start on special teams, that’s something I’ll do as well.”

Coutee joins a receiving corps that already features DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V, not to mention dynamic second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson returning from an ACL tear. The Texans passing attack could benefit from an inside receiving threat.

Said Coutee: “I’ve been watching those guys for a while now. Will has great speed and Hop is one of the best receivers in the league. Just to be able to go out there and team up with those guys is really something that is unbelievable and I’m ready to get out there and work with those guys.”

With his hometown over 100 miles away from NRG Stadium, Coutee considers himself blessed to be with the four-time AFC South champions.

“This is like the most perfect thing that ever happened to me,” Coutee said. “I grew up an hour away from Houston and just to be able to play for the Texans, that’s just truly a blessing. I’m really excited to get out there.”

