The Houston Texans will host the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in the Wild Card round of the 2019 NFL playoffs next weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, which made the Houston/Buffalo matchup official.

Many Houstonians remember 1993, when the Bills came back from a 32-point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers. It remains the biggest comeback in NFL history.

Deshaun Watson was born in 1995.

The Texans take on the Titans in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

