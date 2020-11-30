Texans' Will Fuller says he's been suspended for six games

The star receiver for the Texans says the suspension was for using a prohibited substance that was prescribed for him.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller says he’s been suspended for six games for taking a prohibited substance.

Fuller posted that he thought what he was taking was permitted under the policy and says he was misled by the person who prescribed the medication.

Below is the full text of the post from Fuller.

“Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.



As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.



Thank you, Will”

Fuller is coming off one of the best games of his career, with six catches for 171 yards and two TDs in Houston's win over Detroit.

Texans' WR Will Fuller says he's been suspended for PED violation, per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/teUZhx5CKt — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 30, 2020

The Texans only have five games left on the schedule. Fuller is in the fifth-year option of his deal, so that Detroit game may have been his last in a Texans uniform.