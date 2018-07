HOUSTON - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt have both been fully cleared for training camp.

The two Texans stars suffered season-ending injuries last year.

Texans Training Camp begins Thursday at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. For more information on open training camp dates in Houston, tap/click here.

