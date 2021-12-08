Texans waive Zach Cunningham a year into four-year contract extension

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have placed veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham on waivers Wednesday, sources have confirmed to KHOU 11 Sports.
Cunningham was waived just a year into a four-year contract extension worth $58 million that he signed in August 2020.
This season, Cunningham recorded 67 tackles in 10 games. The Texans drafted the Vanderbilt star in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
In his more than four seasons with the Texans, Cunningham appeared in 72 games with 66 starts with a total of 570 tackles.
Since he was placed on waivers, teams will have a chance to claim him and be responsible for the remainder of his contract this season based on their current record. The teams with the worst records get priority on the waiver wire.
If Cunningham clears waivers without being claimed by any team, he becomes a free agent and can sign with any team that offers him a contract.