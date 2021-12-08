Texans waive Zach Cunningham a year into four-year contract extension

The Texans drafted the Vanderbilt star in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cunningham was waived just a year into a four-year contract extension worth $58 million that he signed in August 2020.

Confirmed: Texans cutting LB Zach Cunningham.

Coach Culley will have to address the subject at his news conference coming up at 11am. #KHOU11 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) December 8, 2021

This season, Cunningham recorded 67 tackles in 10 games.

In his more than four seasons with the Texans, Cunningham appeared in 72 games with 66 starts with a total of 570 tackles.

#KHOU11 #Texans head coach David Culley says Cunningham was waived because he didn’t “meet the team’s standards.” pic.twitter.com/GnmLkafeft — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) December 8, 2021

#Texans coach David Culley was asked Why cut Cunningham now? Here’s his response. pic.twitter.com/tDm9PDNMyp — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) December 8, 2021

Since he was placed on waivers, teams will have a chance to claim him and be responsible for the remainder of his contract this season based on their current record. The teams with the worst records get priority on the waiver wire.

If Cunningham clears waivers without being claimed by any team, he becomes a free agent and can sign with any team that offers him a contract.