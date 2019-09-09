NEW ORLEANS — It’s opening night for the Houston Texans and they’ll start the season in the national spotlight against New Orleans. The Saints and Texans go head to head in the Big Easy on Monday Night Football.

There are a lot of question marks for the Texans, most notably at the running back position. Lamar Miller went down with a season-ending injury against Dallas in their preseason match-up, so they’ll lean on Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde to carry the load. Neither of them have played a snap for the Texans.

Houston has one of the most exciting players in football in quarterback DeShaun Watson, but he'll be behind an offensive line that has had its issues this preseason.

The Texans will also be without defensive Pro Bowler and 2014 No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney, who was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

RELATED: Forecast: The Saints should embrace the villainy

RELATED: Texans, Rice pair up for course on how to run an NFL franchise

Houston will take on a Saints team with a chip on their shoulder. New Orleans was denied a likely trip to the Super Bowl after a non-call on a clear pass interference in the NFC championship game against the Rams.

Behind Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara, the Saints have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL and J.J. Watt and the rest of the Texans will have their hands full trying to contain them.

Stay with KHOU.com throughout the night for updates from the game. We’ll be keeping them here on this page.