Last year the Houston Texans signed Dylan Cole shortly after the 2017 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. Before he got hurt, Cole proved a capable starter at linebacker.
Who will be this year’s UDFA find? Here are the confirmed undrafted free agent signings for the Texans.
Some of these players are invited to tryouts and not officially signed.
- Anthony Coyle, OT, Fordham
- K.J. Malone, OG, LSU
- Jaryd Jones, OT, Pittsburgh
- Terry Swanson, RB, Toledo
- David Bellamy, Edge, Georgia
- Jalen Wilkerson, DT, Florida State
- Davon Coleman, RB, Washington
- Vyncint Smith, WR, Limestone
- Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State
- Jester Weah, WR, Pittsburgh
- Mitchell Fraboni, LS, Arizona State
- Jonathan Celestin, LB, Minnesota
- Trevor Daniel, P, Tennessee
- Kiante Anderson, DE, East Carolina
© 2018 USATODAY.COM