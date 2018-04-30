Last year the Houston Texans signed Dylan Cole shortly after the 2017 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. Before he got hurt, Cole proved a capable starter at linebacker.

Who will be this year’s UDFA find? Here are the confirmed undrafted free agent signings for the Texans.

Some of these players are invited to tryouts and not officially signed.

Anthony Coyle, OT, Fordham

K.J. Malone, OG, LSU

Jaryd Jones, OT, Pittsburgh

Terry Swanson, RB, Toledo

David Bellamy, Edge, Georgia

Jalen Wilkerson, DT, Florida State

Davon Coleman, RB, Washington

Vyncint Smith, WR, Limestone

Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State

Jester Weah, WR, Pittsburgh

Mitchell Fraboni, LS, Arizona State

Jonathan Celestin, LB, Minnesota

Trevor Daniel, P, Tennessee

Kiante Anderson, DE, East Carolina

