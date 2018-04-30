The Houston Texans have historically done a good job procuring talent in the ‘eighth round’, with many undrafted free agents making an impact for the team in the past. One player who could make the roster this year is talented Pitt wide receiver Jester Weah.

Most Texans fans will be aware of fellow signee K.J. Malone’s famous father, but Weah has an equally impressive sporting relative. Jester’s uncle George Weah is widely regarded as one of the best African soccer players in history, winning the Balon D’Or (given to the world’s best soccer player) in 1995. A striker with serious speed, Weah played for some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Milan.

He has since become a distinguished politician, becoming President of his native Liberia earlier this year. George’s sons (Jester’s cousins) George Jr. and Timothy have also become professional footballers, with Timothy Weah showing particular promise. Following in his father’s footsteps as an athletic center forward, he made his US Men’s National Team debut at just 18 years old against Paraguay in March and is knocking on the door for more opportunities with PSG.

As for the Texans newest signee, it will be unsurprising to those who watched his uncle that he is a serious athlete. A vertical threat with good size 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Jester Weah excelled at the combine with a 4.43 40 yard dash time and tied for the third-best broad jump among receivers with a 129″ broad jump. Weah is raw and will require development as a route runner but has the physical tools to make an impact down the field. He can make contested catches and has good hands and is willing and able as a blocker.

In his first draft as Texans GM, Brian Gaine showed an affinity for good athletes, and Weah fits the bill. Bill O’Brien suggested that Houston may alter their offense for the 2018 season, and their offseason work suggests a greater emphasis on stretching the field and giving Deshaun Watson deep ball opportunities. In Will Fuller, free agent recruit Sammie Coates and fourth-round draft selection Keke Coutee the Texans have three wideouts with prowess in this regard, while Weah and small-school undrafted addition Vyncint Smith of Limestone – who ran as fast as 4.33 at South Carolina’s Pro Day at 6-foot-3 – have the athleticism to stretch the field.

It is a long shot for Weah, but with a strong preseason and training camp, he could stick around at the bottom of the depth chart. Given his family’s sporting pedigree, it would not be surprising to see Jester Weah have success with the Texans.

