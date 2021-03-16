Texans agree to deal with veteran QB Tyrod Taylor, per reports

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Taylor will sign an incentive-laden contract worth up to $12.5 million.

HOUSTON — It looks like the Houston Texans have an insurance policy in case star quarterback Deshaun Watson leaves town.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero report that the Texans have agreed to a deal with former Los Angeles Charges quarterback Tyrod Taylor. It's reported to be a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million.

Schefter was first to report the deal.

Pelissero reports that it's an incentive-laden contract, similar to what Patriots QB Cam Newton and Saints QB Jameis Winston agreed to in recent days. He explained that the deal can be worth up to $12.5 million, but the base value is less than half that.

The #Texans are signing QB Tyrod Taylor to an incentive-laden contract, similar to what Cam Newton and Jameis Winston agreed to in recent days, per source. It can be worth up to $12.5 million, but the base value is less than half that. Solid backup money, and more if he plays. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

Taylor was the starter for the Chargers going into the season and directed Los Angeles to a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. However, the 11-year veteran suffered a rib injury during the game and then suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection before LA’s Sept. 20 game against Kansas City.

Taylor was taken to the hospital, which cleared the way for rookie QB Justin Herbert to take over the starting job.