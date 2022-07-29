Houston Texans Training Camp Day 1: Live updates

Multiple high draft picks and several free-agent additions should make the Texans better than they were last season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans kickoff training camp this morning in preparation for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Training camp will once again be hosted at the Houston Methodist Training Center across the street from NRG Stadium on Kirby Drive.

This year, eight training camp practices will be free and open to all fans, including this morning’s session. However, tickets are still required to enter.

While this morning’s and several other dates are already sold out, there are still tickets available for a couple of the practices in August.

Houston Texans Training Camp schedule

Here are the dates of the open practices:

Friday, July 29

Saturday, July 30

Tuesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 3

Friday, August 5

Saturday, August 6

Tuesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 10.

All practices will begin at approximately 8 a.m.

Houston Texans Training Camp Preview

The Texans won just four games for the second straight season after winning the AFC South the previous two seasons, costing coach David Culley his job after just one year. With QB Deshaun Watson sitting out last season amid a trade request and multiple lawsuits from women alleging sexual harassment or assault, the Texans relied on Tyrod Taylor early before giving rookie Davis Mills a chance at quarterback. Ineffective play at quarterback paired with a defense that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in the first season without star J.J. Watt left the Texans as one of the league’s worst teams.

Key additions

Coach Lovie Smith, DB Derek Stingley, Jr., OL Kenyon Green, DB Jalen Pitre, RB Dameon Pierce, RB Marlon Mack, QB Kyle Allen, LB Christian Harris, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, WR Chris Conley, DE Jerry Hughes, CB Steven Nelson, DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE Rasheem Green, RG A.J. Cann, LB Blake Cashman.

Key losses

Watson, S Justin Reid, CB Lonnie Johnson, Jr., RB David Johnson, TE Jordan Akins, DE Jacob Martin, QB Tyrod Taylor, CB Terrance Mitchell, S A.J. Moore.

Training camp needs

Now that Watson has been traded to Cleveland, the Texans are focused on developing Mills. Houston has committed to him as the starter for this season, but he’ll need to show that he’s made progress in camp after a subpar rookie season. The Texans expect Stingley, the third overall pick in the draft, to step in immediately to improve their secondary, which makes his work in camp particularly important.

Key competitions

Houston has had the worst running game in the NFL for the past two seasons but made some additions this offseason to attempt to improve it with Johnson gone. Mack is expected to be the starter, but Pierce, a fourth-round pick, could use a good camp to earn some carries behind him and veteran Rex Burkhead this season. Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill are two of the team’s starting linebackers but performance in camp will determine the last spot. Christian Harris, a third-round pick, and offseason acquisition Maybin, are two of the top options for the job.

Expectations

Multiple high draft picks and several free-agent additions should make the Texans better than they were last season. Smith, the team’s former defensive coordinator, is committed to turning around the defense and believes the additions of Stingley and Pitre, a second-round pick, can transform a secondary that was terrible last year. If the rookies improve the defense and Mills takes a step forward in Year 2, Houston should win a few more games than last season, but it’s unlikely that this young team will be good enough to contend for the playoffs.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +30000