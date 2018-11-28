HOUSTON - A public memorial will be held for Bob McNair, the Houston Texans owner and founder who died Friday.
The “Celebration of Life” event is slated for 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at NRG Stadium, the team announced Tuesday. The event is open to the public.
McNair died Friday at the age of 81. He was honored before and during Houston’s game against the Tennessee Titans Monday night.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or another charity.
