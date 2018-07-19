The Houston Texans move up a spot in the top-10 among the NFL’s most valuable franchises.

In Forbes’ recent list of the world’s most valuable sports teams, among the NFL teams, the Texans finished eighth, up from ninth-most valuable in 2017.

Houston added $200 million to their valuation, improving from $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

The Dallas Cowboys stay on top at $4.8 billion, and added an extra $600 million.

In terms of all of sports, the Texans are tied with the Boston Red Sox for the 19th-most valuable in the world.

Here is the top-10 list of NFL teams from the list. Forbes will release a complete NFL list with all 32 teams in September.

1. Dallas Cowboys, $4.8 billion, 14%; 2017: 1st

2. New England Patriots, $3.7 billion, 9%; 2017: 2nd

3. New York Giants, $3.3 billion, 6%; 2017: 3rd

4. Washington Redskins, $3.1 billion, 5%; 2017: 5th

5. San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion, 2%; 2017: 4th

6. Los Angeles Rams, $3 billion, 3%; 2017: 6th

7. Chicago Bears, $2.85 billion, 6%; 2017: 8th

8. Houston Texans, $2.8 billion, 8%; 2017: 9th

9. New York Jets, $2.75 billion, 0%; 2017: 7th

10. Philadelphia Eagles, $2.65 billion, 6%; 2017: 10th

