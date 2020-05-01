HOUSTON — A big win Saturday for the Texans coming back from a 16-point deficit. The Texans took the game in overtime.

If halftime had us nervous, overtime nearly killed us.

“I was biting my nails the whole time," one Texans fan said.

“We were just going back and forth back and forth. It was a close game," another fan said.

RELATED: Watch Deshaun Watson's unbelievable overtime escape that set up the game-winning kick

RELATED: TEXANS ADVANCE! Houston outlasts Buffalo 22-19 in OT of AFC Wild Card match-up

But a final field goal, and the Texans took the game.

“We had many opportunities, but I was like 'God please.' I got on my knees, and boom! Just like that!" a Texans fan said.

“We finally got our revenge on Buffalo!” a fan screamed.

For those watching from outside, saying they were excited would be an understatement.

“We had to win this. We had to win this," a fan said.

Some were even emotional.

“These guys have done so much for the team, all the players, J.J. Watt, and everybody else, have done so much for us," he said.

As fans poured from the stadium, the parking lot lit up.

“I think this time we kinda needed to scare everybody, but we’re going to take the next one for sure," a fan said.

The Texans' next match-up may be far from home, but fans are sending the team off with a few words to wish them well.

“Keep letting Deshaun do what we does. He’s best when doing his own thing," one fan said.

“Hopefully we come out playing the first two quarters next game because we can’t do this again next round," another fan said.