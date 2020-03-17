HOUSTON — The big news of Monday will be the fact the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Hours after that transaction, news broke the team signed free agent receiver Randall Cobb to a three-year, $27 million deal.

The deal includes $18.75 million in guaranteed money, according to several reports.

Cobb, 29, has been in the league since 2011. His best statistical season was in 2014 when he caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has spent all but one season with the Green Bay Packers.

Last year, his only season with the Cowboys, Cobb played 15 games and started six. He caught 55 passes for 828 yards.

