Texans offensive lineman Greg Mancz signed a contract extension through the 2020 season, the team announced Thursday.

Mancz has been with the Texans since 2015, when he was signed as an undrafted free agent.

He started every game at center for Houston in 2016, including the two playoff games, making him the only lineman in franchise history to start every game of the season.

Mancz then played in just 10 games last season. Mancz started five games at guard and two at center.

Mancz (6-4, 310) is entering his fourth season with the Texans. He played four seasons (2011-14) at the University of Toledo (Ohio).

