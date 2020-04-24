Texans select TCU DT, Elkins alumnus Ross Blacklock in second round of the 2020 NFL Draft

The TCU defensive tackle was selected 40th overall.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans made their first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft Friday, picking Elkins High School alumnus Ross Blacklock in the second round.

The TCU defensive tackle was selected 40th overall.

J.J. Watt is excited about his new teammate, tweeting his congratulations to Blacklock.

Gold medalist and Spring native Simone Biles also expressed her congratulations for Blacklock.

The Texans stayed with defense in the third round, selecting Florida linebacker Jonathan Greenard with the 90th pick.