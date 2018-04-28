With their second pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected Mississippi State offensive lineman Martinas Rankin. He is the No. 80 overall pick in the draft.

Rankin started at left tackle for the Bulldogs for the last two seasons, but some have projected him as a better center. Given the current state of the Texans offensive line, it would appear Rankin will remain at tackle in Houston.

