For the second time this season, the Houston Texans will be going against a rookie quarterback when they face Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns Sunday at NRG Stadium. However, Texans coach Bill O’Brien is not taking the inexperience of the Browns rookie field general for granted.

“Big challenge,” O’Brien summed up for the media Tuesday. “He’s a great young quarterback. He can throw from the pocket, he’s an accurate passer and obviously he can extend plays.”

The top overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has completed 195-of-311 for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and has a 93.2 passer rating. The former Oklahoma Sooner signal caller has also rushed 25 times for 107 yards.

The Browns are 3-5 in his eight starts, and O’Brien is already uncomfortable coming off of a Monday night game versus the Tennessee Titans as they prepare to see Mayfield in his ninth start of the year.

“We’re behind,” O’Brien said. “They’re ahead of us relative to this week. So, we’ve got a very challenging week ahead of us. I know our players understand that. We played Monday night. They played Sunday. So, they have a jump on us.”

However, it is the experience of the veteran defense led by defensive end J.J. Watt, linebacker Whitney Mercilus, and cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson that will help compensate for the loss of prep time for the Browns.

“We have to do as good of a job as we can to get ahead in the meeting room and on the practice field as best we can so we can be prepared for the challenge on Sunday,” said O’Brien.

The Texans are 8-3 on the season and riding an eight-game winning streak, the longest in franchise history and the longest in NFL history for a team that started 0-3. The Browns are 4-6-1 and in a competitive race for a wildcard spot in the AFC with the Chargers (8-3), Ravens (6-5), Colts (6-5), Dolphins (5-6), Bengals (5-6), Titans (5-6), and Broncos (5-6) ahead of them.

