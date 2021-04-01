x
Texans season ends with 41-38 loss to Titans on last-second field goal

The Texans had no answer for Derrick Henry and the Titans in the season finale Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.
Credit: AP
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. The Titans won 41-38. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — Derrick Henry reached 2,000 yards rushing by running for a career-high 250 yards and Sam Sloman’s 37-yard field as time expired lifted the Tennessee Titans to a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday to give them the AFC South title.

A 51-yard field goal by Houston tied it with 18 seconds left.

The Titans (11-5) then drove down the field quickly thanks to a 52-yard reception by A.J. Brown and got the win when Sloman’s kick bounced off the right upright and through the uprights for the field goal.

Check out game highlights below:

