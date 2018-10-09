UPDATE: Houston Texans RT Seantrel Henderson is out for the year and will undergo ankle surgery on Tuesday, according to coach Bill O’Brien.

#Texans coach Bill O’Brien tells reporters OT Seantrel Henderson is out for the season and will have ankle surgery tomorrow. Also concerning: O’Brien said CB Kevin Johnson will be out a while with a concussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2018

Houston Texans right tackle Seantrel Henderson suffered an ankle injury that knocked him out of the Texans’ 27-20 loss to the Patriots Sunday.

Coach Bill O’Brien doesn’t know any more about Henderson’s left ankle injury, only that it is “significant.”

The loss of Henderson for any extended period of time taxes the tackle position for the Texans. Rather than have third-round rookie Martinas Rankin simply fill in at right tackle, Houston kicked him out to the left side and moved Julien Davenport to right tackle.

Houston had Kendall Lamm inactive versus New England. Chad Slade is on the practice squad, and could be a candidate for promotion. If nothing else, the Texans could look to the free agent market if they don’t like any in-house options.

