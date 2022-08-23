Metchie spotted at Texans practice for first time since cancer diagnosis

Metchie was seen greeting excited teammates for the first time since being diagnosed with leukemia in July.

HOUSTON — Tuesday was a welcomed sight at practice for the Houston Texans as rookie wide receiver John Metchie III was spotted for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

Editorial note: The above video is from Metchie's initial diagnosis.

Metchie, who was seen wearing a green hoodie while greeting teammates, was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in July.

#Texans WR John Metchie III (green hoodie) is out at practice for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer last month. Teammates all happy to see him. pic.twitter.com/5rX00oiXSM — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 23, 2022

While he's expected to miss the entire season, Metchie has made it a point to be around the team and motivate the squad despite taking time off from football to focus on his health and recovery.

Before the start of camp, Metchie addressed the team in a video message before they started getting ready for the season. The video allowed him to talk to the team and address questions about his health. Prior to the leukemia diagnosis, Metchie was rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered at Alabama before being drafted.

Teammates have spoken highly about Metchie since he was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, including veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

“His spirit is so amazing, his positivity going through all this,” Cooks said. “I’m like, man a lot of respect to you. He’s just built different. No doubt in our mind that he’s going to get through this and we’re going to be with him every step of the way.”

General Manager Nick Caserio said previously there's no timetable for Metchie's return. He added that Metchie continues to be in contact with members of the coaching staff and that they're trying to keep him engaged with the team during his recovery.