HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans have released veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, whose 2018 season ended prematurely when he tore his left Achilles tendon.

Thomas played seven games for Houston last season, making 23 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He was acquired in October from Denver for a fourth-round draft pick this April. The Texans and Broncos also switched seventh-round selections.

The injury occurred in Houston's next-to-last game. He would have made $14 million in the upcoming season, the last of his contract signed with the Broncos.

For his nine pro seasons, Thomas has 688 catches for 9,330 yards with 62 touchdowns. He has made four Pro Bowls and won the 2015 NFL title with the Broncos.

