Texans to part ways with Whitney Mercilus, KHOU 11 has learned

Mercilus was the 26th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He's played his entire career with the Texans

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans plan to part ways with longtime defensive star Whitney Mercilus, KHOU 11 has learned.

Sources confirmed the news to sports reporter Daniel Gotera Monday night.

Mercilus was drafted in the first round by the Texans in 2012. He was the 26th overall pick by the team and is among the most recognizable names on the Texans' roster.

For his career, Mercilus has recorded 357 tackles, including 234 that were solo. He's sacked opposing quarterbacks 57 times and has two interceptions.

This season, Mercilus had 12 tackles and three sacks.

Houston is 1-5 this season, having dropped the last five games after winning the season opener.