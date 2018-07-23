HOUSTON - Monday morning, the Houston Texans announced the dates and times for their open practices for the 2018 training camp.

The team will hold open practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center August 11 - August 16.

Fans will have the opportunity to register for a training camp ticket drawing starting Monday and fans can register until Friday, July 27 at 5 p.m. here on the Texans' website.

Winning fans will be notified via email on Thursday, Aug. 2 and provided with two tickets per person, per practice. Limited bleacher seating is available at each practice session and is first come first serve.

The practices will begin at 9:15 a.m. and gates will open to fans at 8:15 a.m. Free parking is available beginning at 5 a.m. south of the Houston Methodist Training Center off of Lantem Point Drive in the Green Lot.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practice sessions open to the public.

The practice schedule with dates and times are below:

Day Date Practice Time Location Saturday August 11 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT Houston Methodist Training Center Monday August 13 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT Houston Methodist Training Center Wednesday August 15 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT Houston Methodist Training Center Thursday August 16 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT Houston Methodist Training Center

*Bold indicates joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers.

The team is also hosting a school supply drive benefiting Houston Texans YMCA.

The Texans School Supply Drive presented by KBR will begin Wednesday, Aug. 1 until Thursday, Aug. 16. The drive encourages fans to bring school supplies to the practices or donate online here.

With a donation, fans are entered into a raffle to win two tickets to the Texans’ Week 6 home game vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 14.

The school supplies will be donated to the Houston Texans YMCA for distribution to deserving students in its service area. Fans can also bring supplies to the Houston Texans Team Shop if they are unable to attend practice.

In addition to Houston Texans players, Texans Ambassadors Texans Cheerleaders and TORO will also be available for autographs at the practice sessions.

Fans will be able to watch practice sessions as well as participate in the Fan Zone behind the bleachers, with kids having the opportunity to take part in TORO’s Kids Club Zone, featuring various Texans interactive games.

