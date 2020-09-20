Ravens 30, Texans 13 (4)

The Texans are looking for their first win of the season against one of the league's top teams.

HOUSTON — If the Houston Texans hope want to get their first win of the season, they'll need to come back against one of the league's top teams in the Baltimore Ravens.

Houston is coming off a season opening loss against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens routed the Browns.

The Texans didn't have any fans in the stands. They hope to get at least some back for their second home game next month.