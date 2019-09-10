HOUSTON — The NFL has named QB Deshaun Watson the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the team’s 53-32 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, the Houston Texans announced Wednesday.

This is the second time he's received this award this season.

Last Sunday Watson completed 28-of-33 passes (84.8 percent) for 426 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He also ran for 47 yards on four carries (11.8 avg.).

Watson became the first player to throw for at least 400 yards and five touchdowns with five-or-fewer incompletions in a single game in NFL history. He also became the third quarterback since 1950 to post at least 400 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating in a single game, joining Nick Foles (2003) and Jared Goff (2018).

More stats from the Texans:

Watson is one of only 10 quarterbacks in NFL history to record at least 400 passing yards while completing over 80 percent of their attempts. Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia is the only other player in NFL history to accomplish the feat within his first 30 career games while Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees are the only other two to accomplish the feat and throw five touchdowns. Watson also became just the second player in NFL history to record at least 400 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and 40 rushing yards in a game, joining Boomer Esiason (1986). Watson’s two career games with over 400 passing yards and 40 rushing yards are already the most in NFL history.

Watson posted the highest quarterback rating by a player in a game in franchise history (158.3) and set a single-game career high with 426 passing yards, which marks the third-most passing yards by a player in franchise history. He also tied for the second-most touchdown passes by a player in a game in franchise history while posting the second-highest completion percentage (84.8) and second-highest yards per attempt (12.91). Watson led Houston to the second-most points (53), second-most total net yards (592) and third-most net passing yards (426) in a game in team history.

Watson owns three career games with five-or-more touchdown passes, which is the most in the NFL since 2015, and he is the only player to record at least five touchdown passes in a game in each season since entering the NFL in 2017. Additionally, Watson became just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to record three games with five-or-more touchdowns and no interceptions, joining Drew Brees (seven), Tom Brady (six), Peyton Manning (five), Ben Roethlisberger (five) and Aaron Rodgers (four). Watson is the only player in NFL history to accomplish the feat within his first 28 career games.

This marks the 46th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week in franchise history and the third time this season. It is also the 15th time Houston has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award in team history.

