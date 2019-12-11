KATY, Texas — It was a super surprise before Veteran's Day.

Houston Texans players Jon Weeks and Jacob Martin surprised a Katy family with a free Carnival cruise and tickets to the Texans Salute to Service game on Nov.21 against the Colts.

Coming from a military family, Weeks told KHOU 11's Jason Bristol he was thrilled to give the prizes to Joshua Woodard, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Weeks said Carnival Cruise Line also donated another $25,000 to Operation Homefront, a charity that aids veterans and their transition to civilian life.

