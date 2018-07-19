The Houston Texans pass rush battled injuries in 2017, but they are primed to be exciting and impactful in 2018.

Pro Football Focus released its pass rush preview and ranked all 32 NFL teams. The Texans pass rush placed fifth in their rankings.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP: Edge Defender: Jadeveon Clowney, 88.3 overall grade

Defensive Interior: D.J. Reader, 84.2

Defensive Interior: J.J. Watt, 89.3

Edge Defender: Whitney Mercilus, 75.1

Key Rotational Player: Joel Heath, 44.6 Pressure Percentage as a team, 2017: 33.2% (24th) The Texans are one of the more interesting pass-rushing groups to look at, mainly because much of their potential success depends on players returning from injury and hitting the ground running. Former No. 1 overall draft pick, Clowney started his career as a better run defender than pass-rusher, but came into his own more in terms of getting after the quarterback last year, racking up eight sacks, 14 hits and 42 hurries. While Aaron Donald rightly gets all the credit for his dominance right now, it’s important to not forget just how dominant Watt was before having two seasons wrecked by injury. The man who produced 85 sacks, 151 hits and 197 hurries between 2011 and 2015 is a perfect candidate for Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 if he can stay healthy. Elsewhere in Houston, Mercilus racked up 26 sacks, 24 hits and 90 hurries between 2015 and 2016, before missing most of the 2017 campaign, so if he and Watt can hit the ground running, this is a unit that can cause problems for opposing offenses.

Perhaps the biggest ingredient to the Texans pass rush returning to form is the return of Romeo Crennel from his post as assistant head coach to defensive coordinator. Last season, former linebackers coach, Mike Vrabel, took the job as defensive coordinator, and while injuries played a factor, the defense fell from first to 20th. Injuries affected Crennel in his last season coaching the defense, 2016, with Watt played in three games. However, the defense managed to hold together, and Houston won the AFC South with a 9-7 record.

If Crennel has a healthy pass rush along with the rest of the defensive complement, then it is not far fetched to think the Texans could jump from worst to first in a year’s time.

