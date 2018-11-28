HOUSTON - A public memorial will be held for Bob McNair, the Houston Texans owner and founder who died Friday.

The “Celebration of Life” event is slated for 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at NRG Stadium, the team announced Tuesday. The event is open to the public.

McNair died Friday at the age of 81. He was honored before and during Houston’s game against the Tennessee Titans Monday night.

On Wednesday night, the McNair family gathered for a private service and burial. You can read his full obituary here. The location of his grave has not yet been revealed.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or another charity.

Photos: Remembering Houston Texans owner Bob McNair

Photos: Remembering Houston Texans owner Bob McNair Feb 6, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Houston Texans owner Robert McNair on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Remembering Bob McNair. Photo Credit: Houston Texans Remembering Bob McNair. Photo Credit: Houston Texans Remembering Bob McNair. Photo Credit: Houston Texans Remembering Bob McNair. Photo Credit: Houston Texans Remembering Bob McNair. Photo Credit: Houston Texans Remembering Bob McNair. Photo Credit: Houston Texans Remembering Bob McNair. Photo Credit: Houston Texans Remembering Bob McNair. Photo Credit: Houston Texans Remembering Bob McNair. Photo Credit: Houston Texans Remembering Bob McNair. Photo Credit: Houston Texans Remembering Bob McNair. Photo Credit: Houston Texans Jan 13, 2013; Foxboro, MA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair attends the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Texans 41-28. Nov 19, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans former player Andre Johnson (right) is inducted into the Houston Texans ring of honor by Texans owner Bob McNair at halftime of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Feb 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair attends a press conference prior to Super Bowl LI at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Dec 18, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien (left) talks with Texans owner Bob McNair (center) and chief operating officer D. Cal McNair (right) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Nov 13, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Houston Texans team owner Bob McNair (right) and his wife Janice visit fans on the sidelines during pre game warmups before a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Oct 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Oct 16, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano (right) greets Houston Texans owner Bob McNair at midfield prior to the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports Aug 20, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Cal and Bob McNair walk off the field after the Texans defeated the New Orleans Saints in the second half at NRG Stadium. Texans won 16-9. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports Aug 20, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair walks onto the field before a game against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Jan 12, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owners Cal McNair and Bob McNair enter for the 2016 NFL Owners meeting at the Westin Houston in Houston, TX. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports Jan 3, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (R) and executive vice chairman D. Cal McNair (L) celebrate after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-6 to win the AFC South Division at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Dec 27, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair greets Texans defensive tackle Brandon Dunn (92) as he leaves the field following the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Houston won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Dec 27, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair greets Tennessee Titans free safety Blidi Wreh-Wilson (25) as he leaves the field following the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Houston won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Dec 27, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair greets Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) as he leaves the field following the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Houston won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Oct 8, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair smiles prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Nov 22, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) congratulates defensive end J.J. Watt (99) after a game agains the New York Jets at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Aug 15, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) and vice chairman D. Cal McNair watch on the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason NFL football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Sep 13, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) speaks with owner Bob McNair before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Aug 22, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair greets fans before a game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Aug 15, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair watches on the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason NFL football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Dec 21, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Sep 14, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair walks on the field before the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum. The Texans defeated the Raiders 30-14. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Sep 14, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair walks on the field before the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum. The Texans defeated the Raiders 30-14. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports September 14, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum. The Texans defeated the Raiders 30-14. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Aug 28, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Aug 21, 2014; Englewood, CO, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair during scrimmage against the Denver Broncos at the Broncos Headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 16, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair attends the game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 21, 2014; Englewood, CO, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (right) and senior director of communications Kevin Cooper during scrimmage against the Denver Broncos at the Broncos Headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jan 3, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair talks as Bill O'Brien is announced as the Houston Texans new head coach during a press conference at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Jan 3, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair talks during a press conference to announce Bill O'Brien as the Texans new head coach at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Dec 22, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Broncos head coach John Fox speaks with Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before a game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Oct 20, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Nov 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; United States former president George Bush (center) visits with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis (left) and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Oct 20, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Sep 22, 2013; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair on the sideline prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports Feb. 2, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA: Houston Texans owner Robert McNair on the red carpet prior to the Super Bowl XLVII NFL Honors award show at Mahalia Jackson Theater. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Jan 13, 2013; Foxboro, MA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair attends the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Texans 41-28. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Jan 13, 2013; Foxboro, MA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair attends the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Texans 41-28. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Oct 8, 2012; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) wears a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon and hat as hw shakes hands with fans before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Sep 9, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans vice chairman D. Cal McNair (left), owner Bob McNair (center) and Miami Dolphins chairman Stephen Ross visit during the game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Sep 9, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Dolphins 30-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Sep 9, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) shakes hands with receiver Kevin Walter (83) after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Dolphins 30-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Aug 3, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair watches during training camp at Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports July 28, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair watches during training camp at Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Jan 7, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair reacts during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Bengals 31-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Jan 7, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (center) and vice chairman D. Cal McNair react during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Bengals 31-10. Jan 7, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (right), vice chairman D. Cal McNair (center) and general manager Rick Smith react during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Bengals 31-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports October 30, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair stands on the sideline before a game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Oct 9, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (right) and wife Janice McNair before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Nov 4, 2007; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Texans owner Robert McNair aka Bob McNair shakes hands with Chester Pitts (69) after 24-17 victory over Oakland Raiders at McAfee Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

