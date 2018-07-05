For the first time in several years, the Houston Texans have all of their future draft picks. There are no pending transactions involving any of Houston’s own selections in the 2019 NFL Draft, or any beyond that.

In fact, the Texans have an extra second-round pick in 2019 thanks to the Duane Brown trade. That pick was added into the deal when CB Jeremy Lane failed his physical.

The Texans did not have picks in the first or second rounds in 2018 as a result of 2017 trades with the Cleveland Browns. A year earlier, the Texans lacked a 2016 fifth-rounder thanks to the deal which brought Chris Clark to Houston.

