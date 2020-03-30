HOUSTON — Houston Texans offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil is pledging to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Tunsil said he’ll donate $250,000 to charitable organizations and everyday people.

Tunsil mentioned he’ll divide donations between Houston’s Star of Hope Mission, the Florida Gateway Food Bank in Tunsil’s hometown of Lake City, Florida, and to people struggling to pay their bills whom he chooses.

He asked people to email him a picture of the bill. The email is laremycares@gmail.com.

Tunsil started 14 games for the Texans in 2019 and was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

