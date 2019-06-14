HOUSTON — Nick Caserio is no longer being pursued for the open executive vice president and general manager position for the Houston Texans, CEO Cal McNair announced Friday.

The New England Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans after reports of them trying to poach Caserio, who is currently the director of player personnel for the Patriots.

Houston had been looking to interview Caserio to fill its executive position after firing general manager Brian Gaine last Friday.

In his statement, McNair said he thought the interview process was above board until becoming aware becoming aware of certain terms in Caserio's contract.

"When we started the process to interview Nick Caserio for our EVP/GM position, we consulted the League office on numerous occasions, followed the procedures outlined in the League's rules and believed we were in full compliance," the statement reads. "We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick's contract with the Patriots. Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick."

