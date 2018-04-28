With the 98th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Central Florida tight end Jordan Akins.
TEXANS DRAFT BLOG: Houston selects Justin Reid, Martinas Rankin, Jordan Akins in 3rd round
He is the third Texans choice of the third round, following Justin Reid and Martinas Rankin. A former baseball player who converted to football fulltime just recently, Akins caught 32 passes for 515 yards and 4 TDs for the undefeated Knights in 2017. He will be 26 as a rookie as a result of his baseball career.
The Texans gained familiarity with Akins while coaching him on the South squad at the Senior Bowl.
