Texans make 3 selections on final day of 2020 NFL Draft

The team took North Carolina OT Charlie Heck and Penn State CB John Reid in the fourth round. The Texans also took Rhode Island WR Isaiah Coulter in the seventh.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans wrapped up the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft making three selections in the last four rounds.

The team traded up, swapping picks with the Los Angeles Rams to take North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck in the fourth round with the 126th overall pick. Heck started all 12 games at left tackle for the Tar Heels least season after starting 11 games at right tackle the year before.

Houston added to its secondary by selecting Penn State cornerback John Reid 141st overall in the fourth round. Reid was twice named an All-Big 10 Honorable Mention. He picked off seven passes in his college career and broke up 37.

The Texans selected a wide receiver in the fifth round, drafting Rhode Island's Isaiah Coulter with the 171st overall pick. Coulter posted seven 100-yard games. He finished last season with 1,039 receiving yards on 72 catches and eight touchdowns in 12 games with 11 starts. Coulter became the seventh player in Rams history to top 1,000 receiving yards in one season.